Japan’s real wages fall for first time in 11 months as vegetable prices surge

Japan’s price-adjusted real wage index dropped 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, falling for the first time in 11 months, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The decline came as the pace of price increases surpassed growth in wages.

Prices apparently rose due to a surge in vegetable prices, and real wages dropped as a result, a ministry official said.

Total wages, including regular and overtime pay, rose 0.2 percent to ¥274,778 on average, up for the second straight month.

Regular pay increased 0.4 percent to ¥240,377.

But nonregular pay, including overtime, fell 1.3 percent to ¥19,963, and special pay, including bonuses, was down 3.4 percent at ¥14,438.

The country’s consumer price index, excluding imputed rents, increased 0.4 percent in November.

The average overall pay of full-time workers was flat at ¥353,170, while that of part-timers fell 0.2 percent to ¥96,130.