Asahi Kasei might skip Mexico, opt for U.S. expansion instead

Asahi Kasei Corp. is thinking of expanding its bases in the United States rather than starting up operations in Mexico, President Hideki Kobori says.

“We’re considering expanding into Mexico, but depending on the course of events, expanding U.S. bases may be a better idea,” Kobori said in a recent interview.

“We’ll wait until around spring to see the policies of the new U.S. administration” led by Donald Trump, who will become president on Jan. 20, he said.

Asahi Kasei was looking to build a plant in Mexico to produce functional resin for automobiles.

But if U.S. environmental regulations are eased as Trump has hinted at, “that would give a tailwind to the U.S. auto industry,” Kobori said.

Anticipating U.S. growth, Asahi Kasei will look into beefing up its U.S. battery material and emergency medical equipment subsidiaries, he added.

Housing orders won by the Asahi Kasei group “have returned to high levels,” Kobori said, stressing that the negative impact of the piling work scandal by subsidiary Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corp. has run its course.

He expressed confidence that the scandal, which broke in 2015, did not damage the Hebel Haus brand marked by the group’s home construction operations.

In the scandal, a condominium complex in Yokohama was found to be tilting because of shortcuts in the foundation work. To determine how to share the ¥39 billion in estimated reconstruction and other costs, Asahi Kasei will open full-fledged talks with others involved in the condo project, mainly real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. and contractor Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co.

Kobori indicated that the full start of talks may take time because the causes of the tilting need to be identified.