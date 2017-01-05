U.S. plans to resume Osprey in-flight refueling drills Friday

The U.S. military has notified the Japanese government that it plans to resume aerial refueling training for U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft Friday, less than a month after one of the tilt-rotor aircraft ditched off Okinawa Island, a government source said Wednesday.

The government is expected to accept the plan to use Osprey from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa after receiving detailed information on measures to prevent such accidents, the source said.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey ditched during aerial refueling training on Dec. 13. The U.S. forces resumed Osprey flights on Dec. 19 but continued to suspend such training.

The resumption of refueling training is likely to spark anger among local people, amid heightened concern about the safety of the aircraft.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a television interview that he “has not heard” about the resumption of training.

“We’re strongly urging (the U.S. military) to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause and measures,” Suga said. “It’s up to whether there will be a response that’s convincing to Japan.”

The aircraft broke apart and two of the five crew members were injured when it ditched. The U.S. military blamed the incident on an oil duct problem during the middle of aerial refueling.

The Osprey belonging to Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, central Okinawa, came down in shallow waters off the island prefecture’s eastern coast, near the Henoko district of Nago where construction of a replacement facility for the Futenma base restarted recently despite strong local opposition.

The U.S. military resumed Osprey flights six days after the ditching, saying it was not caused by any problem with the aircraft itself.