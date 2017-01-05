Publisher uses WWII images in ad calling for world peace

Kyodo

Using images from World War II, Publisher Takarajimasha Inc. on Thursday placed an ad in five major Japanese newspapers calling for world peace.

The two-page ads used full-page photos of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor with a caption reading “Oblivion is sin.”

Every year, Takarajimasha publishes an ad to “spread a message to society as a company” that it can’t fully carry in the books and magazines it publishes. This year was the 20th such attempt.

The ad also carried the message: “Human beings make mistakes. But they can learn from them. World peace is homework for human beings.”

In a statement the publisher said, “2016 was a historic year when U.S. President (Barack) Obama visited Hiroshima, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor.”

It added, “2017 is expected to be a year when the world will change dramatically. But the goal that human beings won’t and shouldn’t change is world peace.”

