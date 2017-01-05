Team Trump seen leaning toward aide Hagerty as ambassador to Japan

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering appointing William Hagerty, a close aide in his transition team, as ambassador to Japan, sources said Wednesday.

Hagerty is in charge of political appointees for Cabinet and other senior posts in a Trump administration to be launched Jan. 20.

Hagerty is said to have close ties with the Republican establishment, partly because he worked for the 2012 presidential campaign for then Republican nominee Mitt Romney. Hagerty also served under the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Hagerty is no stranger to Japan. He lived in Tokyo for about three years when he was working for the Boston Consulting Group.

He has built ties with the Japanese economic circle through his posting to Japan, as well as his work as manager for economic development in the state government of Tennessee.

If Trump nominates Hagerty and Congress confirms his nomination, Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy, who took up the ambassadorship in Tokyo in 2013.

Several names have been floated as Trump’s possible choice for ambassador to Japan, such as Jon Huntsman, a former ambassador to China, and Bobby Valentine, who served as manager of a professional Japanese baseball team.