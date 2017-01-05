Pair of strong late-night quakes give Fukushima, Ibaraki jolts

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake and another of magnitude-5.8 struck Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures early Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The temblors occurred at 12:44 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., originating at depths of about 60 and 30 km off the coast of Fukushima. They measured up to 4 on the Japanese seismic scale to 7 in southern Fukushima and northern Ibaraki.

After the quakes, no abnormalities were detected at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant and the nearby idled Fukushima No. 2, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Fukushima was hard hit by the March 11, 2011, earthquake-tsunami and nuclear crisis.