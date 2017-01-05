Chilean man wanted over murder of Japanese woman in France named

French daily Le Parisien on Thursday named a Chilean man being sought by French authorities for the suspected murder of a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman as Nicolas Zepeda Contreras.

The daily also published a photo of the man, who French investigative authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki.

On Wednesday, Chilean media reported the man could be hiding in a city in central Chile, as he was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle his father owns, the media said, adding that the man’s mother lives in the building.

The same man was seen leaving his residence in the capital Santiago, about 400 kilometers to the south, last Friday by hiding in the cargo area of his father’s pickup truck.

Meanwhile, Chilean prosecutors said Wednesday that French officials have asked them to extradite the man to France, according to local media. “Our police are working in collaboration with the French police,” an official of Chile’s Ministry of the Interior and Public Security said.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, returned to Chile in December after Kurosaki went missing earlier in the month. In Chile, he apparently went to a police station and explained the situation but was not detained.

Some local media reported that the man returned to the Andean country on Dec. 12.

Last Friday at his high-rise apartment building in the capital, a resident witnessed the man leaving its parking lot in the pickup truck, believed to be driven by his father.

A junior at the University of Tsukuba in Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, Kurosaki was studying at the University of Franche-Comte in Besancon, eastern France, when she suddenly disappeared.

French prosecutors said the man, who had also studied at the University of Tsukuba, was Kurosaki’s former boyfriend. After dining on the night of Dec. 4, the two returned to her dormitory at the university and she has been missing since.

While no remains have been found, French authorities put the man on an international wanted list Dec. 23 on suspicion of murder and other charges.