Sony, Samsung TVs wow CES crowds with new screen technologies

It’s been a while since a new TV raised any eyebrows, but Sony Corp. has just unveiled a new product that’s creating a bit of buzz at the annual Consumer Electronics Show industry gathering in Las Vegas.

Sony’s XBR-A1E Bravia 4K is the electronics maker’s first commercial foray into the niche market for televisions that use OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, technology. While the vivid, power-sipping screens have found their way onto smartphones, the cost of making them has so far limited their appeal for TVs. Only LG Electronics Inc. has made a serious effort to sell OLED TVs. Panasonic Corp. also unveiled an OLED TV at this year’s CES. The show officially opens here on Thursday.

What’s different about Sony’s new A1E TV, however, is that the screen doubles as a speaker. By vibrating the display itself, Sony said it will be able to offer the “perfect unification of picture and sound unattainable by conventional TVs.” This is possible because OLED screens don’t require a backlight, according to the Tokyo-based company.

“It renders every detail of an image,” Sony Corporation chief executive Kazuo Hirai said of the new flagship TV at the company’s booth on the CES show floor.

“You will see more than you ever thought possible in a display.”

Sony eliminated speakers from the A1E series, creating technology that generates rich sound by making the screen vibrate in what Hirai boasted to be an industry first.

Google’s Android TV software for accessing internet content is also built into the screens, according to Sony.

Hirai promised a rising sea of 4K resolution content for high-definition screens.

While Sony didn’t announce pricing or a sale date for its new flagship TV, it’s a rare glimmer of innovation for a company that once embodied cutting-edge audio-visual design and technology. The new OLED could help the company get some of that shine back.

On the same day, LG Electronics showed off a “wallpaper” thin television as TV makers vied for the spotlight.

As in years past, the South Korean consumer electronics giant staked out the opening slot in a day rich with back-to-back press briefings by industry titans.

LG and rivals touched on hot themes at this year’s show — including robots, appliances equipped with artificial intelligence, and self-driving car technology.

A surprise star of the presentation was a strikingly thin LG Signature OLED flat-screen TV simply branded “W.”

The super high-definition TV measured just 2.57 mm thick in a 65-inch screen model. LG boasted that a larger model garnered a CES Best of Innovation Award.

“Why the ‘W’?” LG Electronics USA marketing Vice President David VanderWaal asked rhetorically during the presentation.

“Wallpaper. Window. Wow,” he said.

The screens are designed to affix to walls with magnetic brackets, protruding less than 4 mm.