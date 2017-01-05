Mass production of batteries begins at Tesla-Panasonic factory

Tesla Motors Inc. said Wednesday that mass production of lithium-ion battery cells along with Panasonic Corp. has begun at a plant being jointly built by the two companies outside Reno, Nevada.

The Gigafactory is expected to be a major foothold for Panasonic to expand production of battery cells for electric vehicles, considered a promising area of growth.

Tesla, a U.S. electric vehicle maker, hopes that mass battery production at the plant will help lower production costs for electric vehicles and promote sales.

At the plant, Panasonic produces batteries while Tesla — which built the facility — processes them into packs. The plant started partial production in July 2016.

The plant will make home- and office-use batteries for the time being and later expand to include batteries for electric vehicles.

The plant is set to have an annual production capacity for batteries for 500,000 electric vehicles next year. Currently, the plant is less than 30 percent complete but will be “the biggest building in the world” once complete, Tesla said in a statement.

Tesla expects the new plant to help reduce battery production costs by more than 30 percent. The company plans to put its new Model 3 sedan on sale this year for $35,000, about half the price of its existing model.

At a media event held in Las Vegas ahead of the opening of the Consumer Electronics show, Panasonic Managing Executive Officer Joseph Taylor said the launch of battery mass production will further deepen the strategic relationship between his company and Tesla. The effort will also make society more sustainable, he said.