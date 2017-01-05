Nikkei falls back moderately on profit-taking

The benchmark Nikkei average fell back moderately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, dragged down by selling to lock gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 73.47 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 19,520.69. On Wednesday, the first trading day of 2017, the key market gauge jumped 479.79 points.

But the Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 1.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,555.68, after rising 35.87 points the previous trading day.

Profit-taking pushed down the market after the Nikkei average surged on Wednesday.

The Nikkei’s drop was also attributed to the yen’s rise, while buying on dips supported the broader market’s downside, brokers said.

“Investors took profits after the Nikkei average posted Wednesday the biggest point rise in the first session of a year in 21 years,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Akira Tanoue, senior investment strategist at Nomura Securities Co., said, “Position-adjustment selling weighed on the Tokyo market.”

Some investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the announcements of key U.S. economic indicators, including employment data and the Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing activity index, both for December, to be released Friday, Tanoue said.

The market’s downside was supported, however, by signs of strength in the U.S. economy, as shown by record-high new automobile sales in 2016, announced Wednesday, and an overnight rise in U.S. equities, Shimizu said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 979 to 863 in the TSE’s first section, while 162 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to about 2.05 billion shares from Wednesday’s about 2.37 billion shares.

Department store operators J. Front Retailing, Isetan Mitsukoshi, Takashimaya and H2O Retailing attracted purchases thanks to brisk New Year sales, brokers said.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were also buoyant after their U.S. peers rose in New York trading overnight.

By contrast, automakers Toyota, Honda and Fuji Heavy were downbeat due to a halt to the yen’s weakening versus the dollar.

Steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal met with selling to lock in gains, according to brokers.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average shed 130 points to close at 19,500.