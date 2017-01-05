Dollar tumbles below ¥116 in Tokyo

The dollar took a dive below ¥116 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, hit hard by position-adjustment selling ahead of Friday’s release of key U.S. jobs data for December.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥115.95-95, down from ¥117.98-99 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0559-0559, up from $1.0417-0417, and at ¥122.43-50, down from ¥122.91-92.

The forthcoming U.S. jobs data had been considered a factor keeping traders on the sidelines. However, “position-adjustment selling (of the dollar against the yen) in fact strengthened, indicating the possibility of a further fall (of the dollar) in the near future,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

The U.S. currency accelerated its fall after breaching the ¥117 line early in the morning, triggering a rush of stop-loss selling, traders said.

Falls in Japanese stock prices and long-term U.S. Treasury yields also dragged down the dollar, traders aid.

“We need to wait and see whether the dollar will remain on an uptrend backed by hopes for policies by (incoming U.S. President Donald) Trump or will undergo a deeper correction phase,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The dollar’s sharp pullback followed its rapid ascent from levels below ¥105 ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. The greenback hit a post-election high above ¥118.60 in mid-December and rose close to the peak earlier this week.