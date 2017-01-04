Escapees taunt Brazil police as manhunt for 144 continues, prison massacre perpetrators face transfer

Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who escaped during a prison riot that ended with 56 inmates killed by their rivals, many of them beheaded.

In all, 184 inmates escaped from two prisons in Amazonas state as a local drug gang took gruesome revenge on members of a rival gang, authorities said.

Of those, 144 remain at large and 40 have been recaptured, according to the latest count.

Police have set up roadblocks in the area and deployed teams to track down the remaining convicts.

The initial riot at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in the state capital, Manaus, was followed by uprisings at two other prisons.

Authorities swiftly brought them under control in a crackdown — but not before 72 had escaped from the nearby Antonio Trindade Penal Institute.

They joined the 112 who had already escaped through a network of tunnels discovered at the Anisio Jobim prison.

Besides the 56 inmates killed at Anisio Jobim, four were killed in fighting between prisoners at the Puraquequara Penitentiary Unit, also in Amazonas state.

Despite the massive manhunt, one alleged escapee appeared to mock the authorities on Facebook.

The man, Brayan Bremer, posted pictures of himself and other purported escapees giving the thumbs-up sign and feasting on fruit against a backdrop of thick vegetation.

“I’m coming, watch out single ladies,” said one post.

Officials have not confirmed the account belongs to an escaped prisoner.

But it went viral in Brazil, getting 14,000 “likes” on Facebook and inspiring instant memes of the prisoner’s face plastered on posters for famous jailbreak movies like “The Shawshank Redemption” and TV series “Prison Break.”

The riot was no laughing matter, though.

Authorities described a horrifying scene of decapitated and brutalized bodies strewn around the prison when they regained control Monday morning after a riot that raged through the night.

Bloodied and burned bodies were stacked in a concrete prison yard and piled in carts, said an AFP photographer at the scene.

The prisoners took 12 guards hostage, who have now been freed.

Authorities blamed the riot on fighting between the Family of the North (FDN), a powerful local gang, and rivals from the First Capital Command (PCC), one of Brazil’s largest gangs.

The PCC’s base is in Sao Paulo, some 2,700 km (1,650 miles) to the southeast.

The riot was the deadliest in more than a decade for Brazil’s underfunded and overcrowded jails.

In October, prison riots triggered by fighting between rival gangs killed 33 people.

And in 1992, a riot in Sao Paulo’s Carandiru prison left 111 people dead.

Prisons are often controlled in Brazil by drug gangs, whose turf wars on the outside are also fought out among inmates.

Overcrowding exacerbates the problem, human rights activists say.

Brazil’s justice ministry said in a 2014 report that the country’s prisons need 50 percent more capacity to handle the current number of inmates: 622,000.

That is the world’s fourth-largest prison population after the U.S., China and Russia, according to the report.

Brazilian authorities said Tuesday that the inmates responsible for the killings of 56 rivals at a prison in the Amazon will be transferred to high security federal institutions in addition to being prosecuted. Many of those slain were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992.

Amazonas state public security secretary Sergio Fontes said the transfers will begin as soon as investigations into the killings are finished.

Three other prisons in the state of Amazonas also saw riots Sunday and Monday. In total, 60 inmates died and 184 escaped. Only 50 were recaptured until Tuesday afternoon, according to the local police. Fontes said he expected to have all back in prison by next weekend.

Amazonas Gov. Jose Melo said the transfers to federal prisons are likely to focus on members of local Family of the North gang that attacked those of Sao Paulo-based First Command, Brazil’s biggest criminal organization. The two are clashing over the control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.

“They are fighting for space outside the prisons, and this time it was inside the penitentiary,” Melo said in a press conference after meeting federal authorities. “This is part of a national movement that happened in prisons of Roraima, Acre and Rondonia states. Now it is with us. What shocked us was the aggressive way it was done.”

Meanwhile Tuesday, dozens of people stood outside the coroner’s office in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, to find if their relatives were among the dead.

Sara Santos, 36, said she was seeking news of her 23-year-old brother, who had been in prison for drug trafficking.

“Nobody knows who is alive or dead,” said Santos, expressing frustration that she and her mother had been waiting for news since Monday afternoon.

Amazonas authorities said families will be paid compensation for the killings of their relatives in prison. Public security secretary Fontes said the first bodies of the victims will be handed to their families starting Tuesday evening.

Transfers of gang leaders to federal prisons often have been followed by more violence and Amazonas authorities said they are worried that the First Command may retaliate for the slayings in the coming days.

The Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Manaus held 1,224 inmates when the riot began, although it is designed for only 592, the state public security office said. The prison is run by a private company that is paid according to the number of inmates.

The governor also announced a public-private partnership to invest $30 million in a new penitentiary with capacity of 3,200 inmates to address the state’s growing problem of crowded prisons — an issue all over Brazil.

Late Monday, Melo ordered that 130 prisoners linked to the First Command be transferred to a prison built in 1907 that had been deactivated in October due to poor conditions.

Secretary Fontes said that the old prison “was the only solution available to the state to stop another massive killing.”

Robert Muggah of the Instituto Igarape, a Rio de Janeiro-based security and social issues think tank, believes that the transfer of prisoners “is an important measure, but it doesn’t address the structural problems of Brazil’s poorly managed prison system.”

“There still needs to be a better separation of dangerous and not as dangerous inmates. There are a lot of new problems when juveniles enter adult prisons,” he said. “This is a long-running problem with no end in sight.”

Brazil’s Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said federal government is sending $17 million extra to Amazonas. Part will go to help forensic experts, who are having difficulties identifying the bodies due to the extreme brutality of the killings.

The incident was the most deadly in a Brazilian prison since at least 111 inmates were killed by police forces during a 1992 riot at the Carandiru prison in Sao Paulo.