A year into new system, Japan’s My Number ID cards are not catching on

One year after the debut of the government’s My Number identification card system, less than a third of residents expected to be issued cards have actually received one.

The system, which assigns a number for social security and tax purposes, launched in January 2016. Funds were secured to distribute 30 million cards, but as of Tuesday, only 9.83 million had been issued.

One reason for the slow start was a series of computer glitches at the Japan Agency for Local Authority Information Systems, tasked with the production of My Number cards, leading to halts and delays in municipal distribution.

Central government support solved the problems by the end of November 2016. But the number of card applications remains low at some 10,000 per day.

Another factor is the limited uses for My Number cards. But this is expected to change this year.

In the summer, the central government will start demonstration trials for the use of My Number cards as library cards and shopping point cards.

The government will also assist more municipalities in issuing holders of My Number cards residence certificates at convenience stores. In October 2016, 270 municipalities provided such a service.

In July 2017, the central and local governments will start sharing information on residents through the My Number system.

For instance, it will become easier for municipalities to obtain information related to the incomes of local residents for procedures to distribute child care benefits. This will cut both administrative work and paperwork for applicants.

When the central-local government linkup starts, a portal site will be launched to allow holders of My Number cards to check individually how administrative bodies handle their information. The cards will be required to log in to the site.

Overall, the central government hopes to boost the popularity of the cards by making them more convenient, officials said.