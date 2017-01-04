Assets of Upper House lawmakers elected in 2016 average 21% less than in 2013

Assets held by the 121 Upper House members who won seats in the Diet’s upper chamber in July averaged ¥29.9 million, data disclosed Wednesday has shown.

The figure is 20.7 percent less compared with the average for Upper House members who won seats in the previous July 2013 election.

The average values of financial assets and real estate held by lawmakers elected last year were both lower than the averages three years earlier.

Only two lawmakers — Taichiro Motoe from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Motohiro Ono of the main opposition Democratic Party — each had assets worth more than ¥100 million.

The announcement of the lawmakers’ assets, which was recorded on July 26 when their six-year terms began, was disclosed based on a law requiring lawmakers to reveal most of their assets. Shareholdings were not covered in the data.

Among them, Motoe, who is also a lawyer and runs an online legal advice site, had assets worth ¥1.436 billion. He holds a massive amount of securities.

Ono held ¥109.64 million worth of assets, including land in Saitama Prefecture. Singer-turned-lawmaker Eriko Imai of the LDP ranked third, with assets worth ¥98.99 million.

By party, the LDP ranked first, with assets held by its members elected in the 2016 poll averaging ¥46.88 million. It was followed by opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, with ¥26.5 million, and the DP, with ¥19.27 million.

The lowest average was ¥5.28 million for LDP coalition partner Komeito.

By type of assets, financial assets, including deposits and securities, averaged ¥17.09 million, 24.2 percent less than the average three years before. Real estate — land and buildings — averaged ¥12.82 million, down 15.4 percent.

Fifteen lawmakers had no financial or real estate assets that were subject to the disclosure.

The data covered only assets held under the names of lawmakers themselves.

An Upper House election is held every three years, with half of the 242 seats contested in each election. In the 2016 poll, the ruling bloc consisting of the LDP and Komeito increased their seats, while the DP was dealt an electoral setback.