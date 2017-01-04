French seeking Chilean ex-boyfriend in slaying of Japanese student, checking DNA of bloodstains

French prosecutors have put a Chilean man on the international wanted list for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old Japanese woman studying in the country, a prosecution official said Tuesday.

The official said at a news conference that the prosecutors are investigating the disappearance of Narumi Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, as a murder case.

Although her body has yet to be found, the prosecutors have enough evidence to believe she was slain, the official added.

The Chilean man in his 20s is a former boyfriend of Kurosaki and was also studying at the university. His identity has not been disclosed.

According to a local newspaper, police have found bloodstains near an emergency exit at a dormitory at the University of Franche-Comte where Kurosaki was studying, and are conducting a DNA test to see if the blood is that of Kurosaki.

It was also reported that a video message apparently shot by the Chilean man was briefly posted on the Internet. In the message, the man said the video was shot on Sept. 7 and urged Kurosaki to adhere to “conditions.” It is unclear what he meant by that.

Local media reports said earlier the Chilean man dined with Kurosaki on Dec. 4 at a restaurant in Ornans about 20 km from Besancon. The pair then headed to her dormitory around midnight.

Kurosaki could not be reached on her cellphone after she went missing and her credit card has also been suspended, according to authorities and informed sources.

Local authorities and other sources said Kurosaki began attending the university in eastern France in September to study French.