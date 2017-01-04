Can artificial intelligence help Japanese bureaucrats write answers to Diet questions?

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to launch a test soon to determine whether artificial intelligence can help bureaucrats write draft answers for questions made to Cabinet ministers and others during deliberations in the Diet.

The ministry is considering using AI to draw up challenges and debate points for policy issues — using Diet proceedings in the past five years as a guide — in the hopes of improving work efficiency.

The ministry, which has promoted what it calls the “fourth industrial revolution” that utilizes AI and the internet of things, is looking to set an example that would spread the use of AI in other government agencies and ministries.

Bureaucrats often spend long hours drafting answers to Diet questions, with the work often continuing until dawn on the day they are used.

In the Kasumigaseki government district in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, close attention is being paid to whether the industry ministry’s AI-related initiative will help reduce these long work hours.

By February, the ministry plans to create an experimental AI system for drafting answers to Diet questions.

If questions such as “whether an energy-saving policy should be promoted” are input, the system would present main debate points and challenges for the policy based on related questions and answers that came up in the past.

The ministry will then study whether its officials can write answers to Diet questions and policy materials using the draft data from the system.

Once the tests wrap up at the end of March, the ministry will deliberate on introducing the system.