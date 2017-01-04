In shift away from JGBs, Nippon Life looking to acquire U.S. firms

Nippon Life Insurance Co. President Yoshinobu Tsutsui has indicated that his company will consider targeting mainly U.S. life insurers and asset management companies under its business acquisition strategy abroad.

The United States has a wide range of companies and strong growth potential, Tsutsui said in a recent interview.

“Asset management companies are playing an increasingly important role” amid low interest rates worldwide, he said, suggesting that Nippon Life will first target asset managers, rather than life insurers.

Tsutsui showed his company’s intention to explore business acquisitions also in Europe and other areas.

Meanwhile, Tsutsui threw cold water on further investments in Japanese government bonds.

“We can’t invest in Japanese government bonds on a sustainable basis unless they offer yields of at least about 1 percent.”

Nippon Life has been reducing JGB purchases, due to declining yields reflecting the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy, introduced last February.

JGBs with a long life to maturity have been a core investment vehicle for Japanese life insurance companies. But many of them are scaling back investment in JGBs as their yields have recently fallen far below 1 percent.

“Given low JGB yields, we need to put priority on foreign bonds first,” Tsutsui said, signaling Nippon Life’s intention to increase investment mainly in U.S. Treasury bonds, whose yields are on the rise thanks to investor hopes for economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.