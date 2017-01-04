Tokyo stocks get off to strong start in new year

Stocks staged a powerful advance on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, the first trading day of 2017, on the back of U.S. equity gains, lifting the benchmark Nikkei average to its highest closing level in almost 13 months.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 479.79 points, or 2.51 percent, to end at 19,594.16, its highest finish since Dec. 7, 2015. On Friday, the key market gauge fell 30.77 points. The market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for New Year holidays.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 35.87 points, or 2.36 percent, at 1,554.48, after rising 0.22 the previous trading day.

Stocks attracted brisk purchases on Wednesday after New York equities rebounded overnight, reflecting a better-than-expected reading of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for December, released Tuesday.

Purchases by foreign investors who returned to the Tokyo market after Christmas holidays also helped the surge in the Nikkei average, brokers said.

Some brokers pointed to the yen’s weakening against the dollar as another factor behind the strong buying interest.

“A three-digit point rise in the Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday prompted buying,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at the Economic Research Department of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

“Persistent hopes for policy measures taken by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to back U.S. equities” and will likely push up Tokyo stocks until Jan. 20, when Trump is sworn in, Ichikawa added.

Noting that it is “rare” for the Nikkei to rise sharply in the first session of a year, Tomoaki Fujii, head of the corporate research division at Takagi Securities Co., said Wednesday’s jump reflected relatively strong Chinese economic data, released on Tuesday.

“A sense of ease spread among investors” after the Caixin China manufacturing industry purchasing managers’ index for December turned out to be stronger than market expectations, Fujii said.

“Domestic investors seem to follow in the footsteps of foreign players in buying (actively),” he added.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,851 to 121 in the TSE’s first section, while 31 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.37 billion shares from Friday’s 1.66 billion shares.

All 33 sector subindexes in the first section closed higher.

The weaker yen boosted automakers Toyota and Nissan, as well as steel makers, such as JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Other major winners included mega-bank groups Sumitomo Mitsui and Mitsubishi UFJ, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine. These issues “duplicated” their rises in the market rally following Trump’s surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, brokers said.

By contrast, daily goods manufacturer Kao and electronic parts maker Alps Electric were down.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rocketed 540 points to close at 19,630.