Dollar jumps to ¥118 as 2017 trade starts in Tokyo

The dollar rose to levels around ¥118 in Tokyo on Wednesday as trading reopened following the New Year closure.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥117.98-99, up from ¥117.08-09 at the same time on Friday, the previous market day in Japan. The euro was at $1.0417-0417, down from $1.0506-0508, and at ¥122.91-92, down from ¥123.05-05.

The dollar got a boost from Japanese stocks’ robust start to the year, also on Wednesday, which fueled the risk appetite of currency players, traders said.

“Hopes for economic policy measures taken by the incoming U.S. administration continued to back dollar buying against the yen,” with President-elect Donald Trump to take office on Jan. 20, said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

In New York trading overnight, the U.S. currency hit a three-week high of ¥118.60, partly supported by a stronger-than-expected reading in the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing business index for December.

But the greenback then fell back as low as below ¥117.30, weighed down by selling to lock in profits.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, the dollar’s topside was limited at levels modestly above ¥118, ahead of Friday’s release of U.S. jobs data for December.

“There is an atmosphere of reluctance to actively chase higher ground (for the dollar), partly because of the U.S. jobs data later this week,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.