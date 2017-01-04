Capsule toy vending machines at Narita airport a hit with tourists from abroad

Capsule toy vending machines installed at Narita International Airport near Tokyo have become magnets for foreign visitors.

T-Arts Co. set up 325 vending machines to dispense capsule toys in the basement floor of the airport’s Terminal 2 building, near escalators connecting Airport Terminal 2 Station and the departure lobby, and at some other locations, expecting purchases by foreign tourists waiting for return flights using leftover coins.

The idea hit a jackpot.

Per-machine sales at the airport are more than three times the average sales of such machines across Japan, the unit of major Japanese toy maker Tomy Co. said.

About 340 types of capsule toys, which the company calls gacha after the onomatopoeia for the sound of the toys falling, can be purchased from ¥100 to ¥500. These include those aimed at foreign visitors such as kokeshi traditional Japanese wooden dolls, miniature rickshaws and plastic food samples.

Pokemon and animal figures are especially popular, the company said, adding that capsules containing hard-to-find items may roll out of the machines.

T-Arts has posted an advertisement that says “Why Japanese people like this!” in nine languages around the machines, including English, Chinese and Korean. There are also explanations about how to use the machines in foreign languages.

Usually, a capsule toy vending machine needs stock replenishment once in a week at the most, but “at the airport we have to do it twice or three times a week,” a company official said.

Capsule toys in Japan come in a wide variety and are unique, compared with those in Taiwan, said a 25-year-old Taiwanese man who was waiting for a return flight after traveling to Hokkaido with his family.

Selling capsule toys at airports is a genius idea, he added, showing his new Pokemon toy.

T-Arts also installed 100 vending machines at Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya for a limited event during the year-end and New Year holidays. At Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, there are now 10 gacha machines.

“Airport capsule toy sales will grow further as the number of foreign visitors increases,” a public relations official of T-Arts said. “We hope gacha will be popular around the world.”