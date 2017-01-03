United Airlines worker spends flight in cargo hold

United Airlines is investigating after a vendor employee was found in an aircraft’s cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline said Monday that United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines, landed safely on Sunday.

The statement says once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area. The employee wasn’t identified.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority directed questions to United.