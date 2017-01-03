Islamic State member lures Baghdad laborers with job offers, detonates pickup, killing 36

A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.

The bomb went off in a fruit and vegetable market that was packed with day laborers, a police officer said, adding that another 52 people were wounded.

During a press conference with Hollande, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the bomber pretended to be a man seeking to hire day laborers. Once the workers gathered around, he detonated the vehicle.

IS claimed the attack in a statement circulated on a militant website often used by the extremists. It was the third IS-claimed attack in as many days in and around Baghdad, underscoring the lingering threat posed by the group despite a string of setbacks elsewhere in the country over the past year, including in and around the northern city of Mosul.

The attack took place in Sadr City, a vast Shiite district in eastern Baghdad that has been repeatedly targeted by Sunni extremists since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Shiite militiamen loyal to Muqtada al-Sadr, the firebrand cleric for whose family the neighborhood is named, were seen evacuating bodies in their trucks before ambulances arrived. Dead bodies were scattered across the bloody pavement alongside fruit, vegetables and laborers’ shovels and axes. A minibus filled with dead passengers was on fire.

Asaad Hashim, an owner of a mobile phone store nearby, described how the laborers pushed and shoved around the bomber’s vehicle, trying to get hired.

“Then a big boom came, sending them up into the air,” said the 28-year old, who suffered shrapnel wounds to his right hand. He blamed “the most ineffective security forces in the world” for failing to prevent the attack.

An angry crowd cursed the government, even after a representative of al-Sadr tried to calm them. Late last month, Iraqi authorities started removing some of the security checkpoints in Baghdad in a bid to ease traffic for the capital’s 6 million residents.

“We have no idea who will kill at any moment and who’s supposed to protect us,” said Ali Abbas, a 40-year old father of four who was hurled over his vegetable stand by the blast. “If the securities forces can’t protect us, then allow us to do the job,” he added.

Several smaller bombings elsewhere in the city on Monday killed another 20 civilians and wounded at least 70, according to medics and police officials. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Hollande meanwhile met with al-Abadi and President Fuad Masum, and later traveled to the self-governing northern Kurdish region to meet with French troops and local officials. He pledged support for helping displaced Iraqis return to the city of Mosul, where Iraqi forces are waging a massive offensive against IS.

“We must also prepare a political solution for Mosul’s post-liberation so that its inhabitants can live together,” he said. Hollande also visited a military outpost on the outskirts of the city.

France is part of the American-led coalition formed in 2014 to fight IS after the extremist group seized large areas in Iraq and neighboring Syria. France has suffered multiple attacks claimed by the extremist group.

Since the Mosul operation started on Oct. 17, Iraqi forces have seized around a quarter of the city. Last week, the troops resumed fighting after a two-week lull due to stiff resistance by the militants and bad weather.

Mosul is Iraq’s second-largest city and the last major urban area in the country controlled by IS. Iraqi and U.S. commanders hope to drive IS from the city in the next three months.

Islamic State militants also temporarily cut a key road north from the Iraqi capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold in Iraq.

Islamic State said in an online statement it had targeted a gathering of Shiite Muslims, whom it considers apostates. Sixty-seven people were wounded in the market blast.

At least four other attacks across the city, some also claimed by Islamic State, killed nine more people, bringing the total death toll from bombings in Baghdad over the past three days to more than 60.

In addition, seven policemen were killed near the southern Iraqi city of Najaf on Sunday.

The upsurge in violence comes as U.S-backed Iraqi forces are fighting to push Islamic State from the northern city of Mosul, where the militants are putting up fierce resistance.

Islamic State said Monday’s attacks were revenge for “the repeated targeting of health institutions in Nineveh province” by the U.S.-led coalition backing Iraqi forces.

That was an apparent reference to two airstrikes last month on hospitals in eastern Mosul, one where Iraqi forces were under attack and another that the U.S. military said had targeted militants sitting in a van. At least one of the strikes may have caused civilian casualties.

Islamic State has lost most of the territory it seized in a blitz across northern and western Iraq in 2014 and ceding Mosul would probably spell the end of its self-styled caliphate. But it would still be capable of waging a guerrilla-style insurgency in Iraq and plotting or inspiring attacks on the West.

“The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life,” Prime Minister Abadi said after talks with Hollande.

Monday’s blast in Sadr City hit a square where day laborers typically gather. Nine of the victims were women in a passing minibus, whose charred bodies were visible inside the burnt-out remains of the vehicle. Blood stained the ground nearby.

A parked car bomb targeting a Sunni religious figure near a mosque in western Baghdad killed five people, and another blast close to a hospital in the center killed one civilian and wounded nine, police and medical sources said.

In the southeastern Zaafraniya district, two more people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb exploded. A bomb affixed to a vehicle in the eastern area of Baladiyat killed one person and wounded four.

A service member from the international coalition fighting Islamic State was killed in a “noncombat related incident” on Monday, the U.S. military said. It did not disclose the name, nationality or circumstances surrounding the incident but said it was investigating.

Since the drive to recapture Mosul began on Oct. 17, elite forces have retaken a quarter of the city in the biggest ground operation in Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Abadi has said the group will be driven out of the country by April.

Clashes continued in and around Mosul on Monday. The counter-terrorism service (CTS) blew up several Islamic State car bombs before they reached their targets, and linked up with the Rapid Response forces, an elite Interior Ministry unit, said spokesman Sabah al-Numani.

CTS was also clearing North Karama district of remaining militants, the fourth area the unit has retaken in the past week, he said.

Islamic State targeted military positions away from the main battlefield, killing at least 16 pro-government fighters and cutting a strategic road linking Mosul to Baghdad, although authorities later said they had regained control of it.

Militants attacked an army barracks near Baiji, 180 km (110 miles) north of the capital, killing four soldiers and wounding 12 people, including Sunni tribal fighters, army and police sources said.

They seized weapons there and launched mortar rounds at nearby Shirqat, forcing security forces to impose a curfew and close schools and offices in the town, according to local officials and security sources.

Shirqat mayor Ali Dodah said Islamic State seized three checkpoints on the main road linking Baiji to Shirqat following the attacks. Shelling in Shirqat had killed at least two children, he told Reuters by phone.

In a separate incident, gunmen broke into a village near Udhaim, 90 km (56 miles) north of Baghdad, where they executed nine Sunni tribal fighters with shots to the head, police and medical sources said.

In the same area, at least three pro-government Shiite militia fighters were killed and seven wounded when militants attacked their position with mortar rounds and machine guns, police sources said.