Brazil prison riot between rival drug gangs leaves at least 60 inmates slain, untold number on lam

At least 60 inmates died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas, including several who were beheaded or dismembered, in the biggest killing at a Brazilian prison since 1992.

Amazonas state public security secretary Sergio Fontes said that in addition to the deaths, some inmates escaped, but he did not say how many. He added that 40 had been recaptured.

Twelve prison guards were held hostage by the inmates, though none was wounded.

“This is the biggest prison massacre in our state’s history,” Fontes said during a press conference. The riot at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex began Sunday afternoon and lasted until Monday morning.

It was the largest death toll during a Brazilian prison riot since the killing of 111 inmates by police officers in the Carandiru penitentiary in Sao Paulo in 1992. Police said they acted in self-defense then.

Fontes confirmed that many of the dead had been beheaded and Judge Luis Carlos Valois, who negotiated the end of the riot with inmates, said he saw many bodies that were quartered.

“I never saw anything like that in my life. All those bodies, the blood,” Valois wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said the riot apparently grew out of a fight between two of the country’s biggest crime gangs over control of several prisons. Fontes said the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organized by members of a local gang, the Family of the North, against those of the First Command of the Capital that is based in Sao Paulo.

The secretary said that officers found a hole in a prison wall through which weapons entered the building. Several firearms were found in the post-riot search by police.

The First Command, nationally known as PCC, is the most powerful drug and prison gang in Brazil and it has been trying to extend its reach to northern prisons dominated by the Family of the North.

Valois said that during the negotiations, inmates only asked “that we did not transfer them, made sure they were not attacked and kept their visitation.”

The riot ended after the inmates freed the last of the 12 prison staffers they had held hostage, Valois said.

In another prison in Amazonas, 87 inmates escaped in the first hours of Monday, Fonte said.

One of the inmates posted a picture on Facebook as he left the prison.

Amazonas police are investigating whether there is a link between the riot and the escape.

The 17-hour riot broke out Sunday afternoon and lasted through the night at the prison on the outskirts of Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, said Fontes.

Bloodied and burned bodies were stacked in a concrete prison yard and piled in carts, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

Outside, heavily armed police hunted for inmates feared to have escaped through a series of tunnels discovered at the penitentiary complex.

Fontes said 16 tunnels were discovered in all. He told journalists that authorities were still trying to determine whether any inmates had escaped.

Brazilian news site G1 reported that more than 130 had escaped.

They found a horrific scene inside.

He said the gruesome scene appeared aimed at sending a message from the Family of the North (FDN), a powerful local gang, to rivals from the First Capital Command.

Authorities have counted 60 bodies so far, all of them inmates, the head of the state’s prisons administration, Pedro Florencio, told journalists.

It was the latest eruption of horrific violence to hit Brazil’s underfunded and overcrowded prisons.

In October, deadly riots broke out at three separate prisons blamed on fighting between members of the country’s two largest gangs, the PCC and the Red Command (CV).

During that episode, rioting inmates took visitors hostage, beheaded rivals and burned others alive, killing 33 people in all, authorities said.

Brazil’s prisons are often under the de facto control of drug gangs, whose turf wars on the outside are also fought out among inmates.

“There is a silent war of drug trafficking, and the state needs to intervene,” Fontes said.

“What did we see in this case? One faction fighting another, because each wants more money. The fight is for money and space.”

Brazil has struggled for years against a lucrative and violent drug trade.

But jailing drug traffickers has done little to solve the problem. It may even fuel it, critics say.

Human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Brazilian prisons.

Some 622,000 people were imprisoned in Brazil as of the end of 2014, most of them black males, according to a justice ministry report.

That makes it the world’s fourth-largest prison population, the report said, after the United States, China and Russia.

Brazil’s prisons need 50 percent more capacity to handle the current number of inmates, the justice ministry report found.

There were 1.67 prisoners for every available space, it said. In Amazonas state, the figure was 2.59 prisoners for every space.