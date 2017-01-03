Small startups run by women getting more loans

Loans to women aiming to start a small business are increasing in line with the Abe administration’s policy of boosting the role of women in the economy and society.

The government-owned Japan Finance Corp. (JFC) made 1,282 loans for ¥3 million or less to women between last April and September, up 21 percent from the same period the previous year and a record for a fiscal first half.

The growth reflects an increase in the number of women launching businesses to work for themselves after leaving jobs at companies due to marriage or childbirth.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing a policy of women’s empowerment as part of an initiative to revitalize the economy and society.

In line with this initiative, JFC relaxed in 2015 its eligibility criteria for no-collateral loans to startup businesses.

The rules require a borrower to have an employment record at a company for six years or longer, but loans of up to ¥3 million to women have been exempted from this requirement.

Such loans have attracted increased demand, also helped by preferential interest rates of 0.3 percentage point lower than usual for a certain period.

“It is used mainly by women who want to return to work to capitalize on their employment experience but find it difficult to balance child care and jobs at companies,” said an official in JFC’s business startup support division.

By industry, women start businesses mainly in service-related sectors such as cosmetics and restaurants. The entrepreneurs tend to draw up prudent business plans, such as working from home, to avoid big risks, according to the official.

Since it is usually difficult for individuals to predict sales, JFC is working on counseling services for marketing strategies around the time of a business launch.