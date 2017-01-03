Government taking aim at June bottleneck of shareholders meetings

Holding shareholders meetings in late June has long been a common practice for Japanese companies, but beginning in fiscal 2017 they will be allowed to call annual gatherings until the end of September, following a tax system revision.

Under the ruling coalition’s tax system reform outline for the fiscal year beginning April 1, corporate tax declarations can be filed within six months of the closing of annual accounts, against the current three months. The government plans to submit a bill to implement the reform to the ordinary Diet session expected to be convened later this month.

The reform is aimed at giving shareholders more leeway to analyze corporate earnings reports and stimulate dialogue between publicly owned companies and their shareholders.

Government officials said more open management that reflects shareholder opinions is likely to win greater trust for companies, more investor participation and higher stock prices.

Around 70 percent of Japanese companies close their annual books at the end of March. To meet the deadline for corporate tax declarations, many call shareholders meetings around June 20 to win approval for earnings-related documents and file tax declarations by the end of the month.

The average period from financial account settlement to shareholders meeting is 2.8 months, compared with four or five months in North America and Europe.

Foreign investors complain that there is not much time to examine corporate earnings documents and that they are unable to attend multiple shareholders meetings held on the same day.

Accountants at listed companies face heavy burdens putting together large amounts of documents in a short period of time.

After the tax system revision, listed companies that close their annual books at the end of March will have until the end of September to hold shareholders meetings, which is expected to ease the current concentration of such meetings in late June.

Companies are required to file tax declarations by the end of the month of their shareholders meetings.

An official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry anticipates benefits both for companies and shareholders.

“If a company explains its management strategy at a shareholders meeting and is judged to be conducting information disclosure and dialogue with shareholders in a responsible way, its stock price is likely to rise in the medium to long term,” the official said.