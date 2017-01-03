Alternative transportation for seniors who have given up driving a major task

Calls are growing for elderly people to relinquish their driver’s license after a recent spate of accidents, but providing them with alternative means of transportation is a big challenge in rural areas.

Experts are calling for expanded support from national and local governments to improve transportation infrastructure.

Yuko Shoji, an 80-year-old resident of Kahoku, a town in Yamagata, surrendered her driver’s license after police boxes (koban) throughout the prefecture started accepting licenses in March.

Kahoku, with a population of less than 20,000, has since fiscal 2009 offered free rides on municipal buses to people aged 65 or older who have returned their driver’s license. The number of free bus services has increased from 14 per day in fiscal 2009 to 23 today.

Shoji uses the bus several times a month to see her doctor.

“Additional bus services in the afternoon would be more convenient for me,” she said.

Her 61-year-old son, Shoichi, also takes her for medical care by car once or twice a week, during breaks from his work. While he’s glad his mother gave up driving after she once caused an accident, he had no choice but to accept the extra burden.

“There is no other means of transportation in the countryside,” he said.

According to the prefectural police, 2,435 elderly people in Yamagata turned in their driver’s license in 2015, more than double the number fives year earlier.

As evidenced by the case of Shoji, however, public transportation does not always provide services that meet the needs of former drivers.

In Nagasaki Prefecture, the prefectural bus operator is conducting a pilot project offering unlimited bus rides in the cities of Isahaya and Omura for a monthly fee of ¥3,000 to elderly people who have surrendered their driver’s license. The operator aims to start a full service in June.

For the project, the operator is receiving about ¥400 million annually in central government and other subsidies to maintain the number of buses.

Many transportation operators in rural areas manage to continue their services thanks to government support.

“There is a negative spiral in which transportation operators suffer falls in the number of users in motorized societies, lose money and then reduce the number of service routes,” said Michihiro Kaiyama, a professor of finance at Tohoku Bunka Gakuen University who is knowledgeable about transportation policy in rural areas.

Predicting that an increasing number of elderly people will relinquish their driver’s license, Kaiyama stressed that moves to encourage them in this regard should come with increased fiscal assistance for transportation services.

“After returning their driver’s license, how can the elderly go to hospitals, stations and supermarkets?” Kaiyama asked. “National and local governments need to provide support in a responsible way.”