Intruder guns down ex-wife, son, at least 10 others, self at Brazil home party

A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before taking his own life, military police said Sunday.

The man was carrying “several firearms,” when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 60 miles (100 km) from Sao Paulo, according to Cpl. Marta Aurelia.

Thirteen people were killed, including the man’s ex-wife, the couple’s 8-year-old boy and other family members. Aurelia wasn’t sure if that total included the gunman. Another three people were wounded.

At least one of those wounded escaped by running to a neighbor’s house. Neighbor Christiano Machado said he heard the shots a little before midnight but assumed they were fireworks.

“When we opened the gate to go into the street to see the fireworks, the celebrations, a wounded person came into our yard. He entered, asking for help,” he said, in a video posted on the G1 news portal.

Violence against women is prevalent in Brazil, where disturbing cases are reported nearly every day. In May, images and video shared on social media brought to light the apparent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in a case that rocked Brazil and drew promises from the government that more would be done to stem such violence. But shocking attacks have continued. In October, a 34-year-old woman alleged she was gang-raped in a bar on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and a man was caught on security video brutally beating up a woman, also in a bar.

The government has tried to address the problem. In 2015, it stiffened penalties for homicides of women or girls in which gender played a role. At the time, authorities said 15 women are killed daily in Brazil, often in situations of domestic violence.

Police in the state of São Paulo said the home intruder, identified as 46-year-old Sidnei Ramis de Araújo, is believed to have been angry over a split with his wife, Isamara Filier, 41, and their son, João Victor.

Three other people remain hospitalized, police said, while four people survived the attack unharmed, including one party attendee who managed to flee to a bathroom and phone the police when the shooting began.

Survivors, according to a police spokesman, said that just before midnight, the shooter jumped over a fence surrounding the house, burst through a door and began firing even as he berated Filier for taking their son.

Araújo possibly sought to take advantage of the commotion of New Year’s Eve to disguise the shooting, police said.

One neighbor told local television that he and his family heard shots, but had thought they might be fireworks until one of the wounded ran to their property, bleeding and pleading for help.

Despite high rates of crime and violence in Brazil, including significant problems with assaults against women, the attack alarmed Latin America’s biggest country on a holiday associated with family gatherings.

Gun deaths are common in heists, holdups and in confrontations among police, drug gangs and other criminals in Brazil, but targeted mass shootings are rare.

Police said Araújo, reported by local media to be a laboratory technician, used a 9 mm pistol and carried two additional clips, extra ammunition, a knife and unspecified but unused explosives.

Investigators are analyzing the explosives in addition to a cellphone and audio recorder found in a car he parked outside the home to determine whether Araújo left any sort of message about his attack.

Police said they did not yet know if Araújo had a history of violence, or whether he had been known to physically harm or threaten his former wife before the attack.

Campinas, an industrial and university city of over 1 million residents, is located about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of the city of São Paulo, Brazil’s biggest metropolis.