Bahrain launches manhunt after prison break leaves cop dead, convicted terrorists on loose

A prison break in Bahrain on Sunday led to the death of a police officer and the escape of inmates convicted on terrorism charges, setting off a manhunt across the tiny island nation, police said.

Confusion about the escape at Jaw prison persisted for hours afterward, as the Interior Ministry issued a series of tweets in Arabic and English that slightly contradicted each other. It did not say how many prisoners escaped from the facility, which is used for those convicted of terror charges and serious crimes, as well as political prisoners.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency described the prison break as an “armed terrorist attack on” the facility. It wasn’t clear if that meant the assault came from the outside or was carried out by the escapees.

Bahraini officials did not respond for a request for comment Sunday night. Bahraini residents described stepped-up checkpoints across the country on a day that also saw clashes between police and locals in the community of Sitra.

Bahrain, a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia, hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

The nation has seen low-level unrest since its 2011 Arab Spring protests, which saw the nation’s Shiite majority and others demand more political freedoms from the country’s Sunni rulers. The kingdom launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent in April, imprisoning some prominent political figures and forcing others into exile.

Activists, including imprisoned human rights advocate Nabeel Rajab, have alleged that Jaw has been the site of prisoner abuse.