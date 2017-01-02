Man arrested after allegedly ramming car into police cruiser outside Diet

A Yokohama man was arrested Monday for allegedly driving his car into a police cruiser parked in front of the Diet on New Year’s Eve.

“I wanted to ram the car into the place where it would have the biggest impact,” the 35-year-old man, whose name was not released, was quoted as telling the police.

His head was injured in the incident and he was hospitalized. No one else was hurt.

Investigators are questioning his motive and his state of mind.

According to the police, the man’s car struck the police cruiser at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.