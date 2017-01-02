Chinese man allegedly admits killing compatriot in Aichi hotel

Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old Chinese man for allegedly killing an 18-year-old female compatriot at a business hotel in Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture.

He has admitted to the charge, according to the police.

Investigators said the woman, a Chinese foreign trainee student, was found dead, face down on a bed at Hotel Crown Hills Toyokawa. There were signs that she had been strangled, they said.

The two, who were acquainted, entered the hotel Saturday together. After they didn’t check out when they were supposed to, a hotel worker went up to the room and found the body.

The police estimate she died between Saturday and Monday.

The hotel is located near JR Toyokawa Station.