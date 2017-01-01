New Year’s Eve crowds enjoy car-free Shibuya scramble crossing

Tokyo police closed off streets in the Shibuya downtown district to traffic on the night of Saturday, New Year’s Eve, in order to prevent turmoil as a large number of people gathered for the countdown and other events to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

Also, in an effort to prevent terrorism, the Metropolitan Police Department mobilized hundreds of riot policemen and other officers in the district, which is one of the most popular spots in the capital for young people.

No big problems occurred although the famous scramble crossing in front of Shibuya Station was jammed with people and some acted in a reckless manner.

In recent years, problems have occurred as many young people flocked to areas around the train station for New Year’s Day celebrations. The MPD tried to control the flow of pedestrians, but the efforts were not successful.

This time, the police department made the areas car-free between 10 p.m. Saturday (1 p.m. GMT) and shortly past 1 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day, partly because a major event was held.

In addition, a camera system developed by the private sector that can count the volume of pedestrians was introduced for the scramble crossing so the inflow of people would be controlled depending on the level of congestion.

The number of so-called DJ cops deployed to guide pedestrians was increased from the year-before level.

But the intersection was packed as many people chose to stay to greet the new year at the iconic spot. Some people rode on friends’ shoulders and others climbed onto street signs, despite warnings from police.

The MPD thoroughly restricted the entry of large vehicles in the Shibuya downtown district, after deadly truck attacks on the public happened in France and Germany. Riot police stood by at 17 locations in preparation for emergency situations.