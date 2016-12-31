South Korea shuts down government site that mapped women of childbearing age

A South Korean government website that infuriated people by revealing the number of women of childbearing age according to each city district and region has been closed.

The Ministry of the Interior’s website featuring the pink birth map remained closed on Friday, just a day after its launch, and was replaced by a notice saying the site was undergoing corrections to reflect public opinion.

The Korean-language site, birth.korea.go.kr, went offline after just a few hours following criticism that the government is trying to shame women for not having babies. Some said the government treated the birth rate issue as concerning only women, pointing out that the website had no photos of men.

Using pink as the main color, the site contained information on birth rates, benefits from local governments on child rearing, average marriage age and other data. On top of the website, it showed a picture of a woman kissing a little girl.

On the birth map, regions with a higher number of female residents aged 15 to 49 were colored in dark pink, while regions with a lower number of such women were shown in light pink. The site also ranked regions by number of women aged 15 to 49.

Users could look up how many women capable of having babies resided in their neighborhoods over the past 10 years.

Many users reacted with wonder and anger, saying they do not understand what the number of childbearing women had to do with encouraging people to have more babies.

“I felt so angered that it blatantly showed how the government saw women’s body as the country’s reproductive tools, not that belonging to the woman,” said Lee Min-kyung, a 24-year-old feminism writer. “I felt like nothing has changed and the hatred of women that I have experienced appeared again.”

The government had touted it as a tool for improving the public’s understanding of the country’s low birth rate and for comparing the benefits offered by local governments for having and raising children.

“It was established to encourage local governments to learn and compare other governments’ benefits and to promote free competition,” the ministry said in the press release distributed at the time of its launch. Calls seeking comments were not answered Friday.

South Korea is struggling to boost its rock bottom birth rate, one of the lowest among rich countries. This year, the country also saw the growth of vocal feminist movements protesting misogynist views reflected in government policies and pop culture.