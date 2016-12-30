Obama retaliates over Russia hacking of U.S. poll, boots 35 as ‘persona non grata’

In a sweeping response to election hacking, President Barack Obama on Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the U.S. It was the strongest action the Obama administration has taken to date to retaliate for a cyberattack.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said in a statement released while he was vacationing in Hawaii. He added: “Such activities have consequences.”

Obama ordered sanctions against two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB, plus companies the U.S. says support the GRU. The cybersecurity firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to investigate theft of its emails determined earlier this year the hacking came from the Fancy Bear group, believed to be affiliated with the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

The president also sanctioned Lt. Gen. Korobov, the head of GRU, and three of his deputies. Other individuals sanctioned include Alexei Belan and Yevgeny Bogachev, two Russian nationals who have been wanted by the FBI for cybercrimes for years.

Obama said the hacking “could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government,” a contention the U.S. has used to suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved.

Although the White House announced at the same time it was kicking out Russian officials and closing facilities, it said those were responses to other troubling Russian behavior: harassment of U.S. diplomats by Russian personnel and police.

The 35 Russian diplomats being kicked out are intelligence operatives, Obama said. The State Department said they were being declared “persona non grata,” and they were given 72 hours to leave the country.

The two compounds being closed down are recreational facilities owned by Russia’s government, one in Maryland and one in New York, the U.S. said. The White House said Russia had been notified that Russia would be denied access to the sites starting noon on Friday.

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration’s accusation that the Russian government was involved at the highest levels in trying to influence the U.S. presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia’s goal was to help Donald Trump win — an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous.

The move puts the president-elect in the position of having to decide whether to roll back the measures once in office.

Obama had all but accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering an audacious cyberhack that many Democrats believe damaged Hillary Clinton’s chances in November’s closely fought election with Republican foe Trump.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office.

The measures are certain to send already high tensions with Moscow soaring just three weeks before Trump succeeds Obama.

“I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election,” Obama said.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said.

“Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year.

“Such activities have consequences.”

Washington accuses the Russian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of hacking information with the intent to interfere with the election — and says the Federal Security Service (FSB) helped.

Both agencies will face sanctions, along with four individual GRU officers including agency chief Igor Valentinovich Korobov and three other entities.

In addition, the U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on two individuals, Evgeniy Mikhailovich Bogachev and Aleksey Alekseyevich Belan, for “involvement in malicious cyber-enabled activities.”

The sanctions freeze any assets they may have in the United States and blocks U.S. companies from doing business with them.

A total of 35 Russian intelligence operatives based at the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate in San Francisco have been declared “persona non grata” and ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.

The U.S. government is also declassifying technical information on Russian cyberactivity to help companies defend against future attacks.

“These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized,” Obama said.

“The United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior and interfere with democratic governance.”

Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called the measures “appropriate and better late than never.”

But he added on Twitter that it “can’t be the end of the story — need bipartisan independent investigation.”

Trump has downplayed intelligence accusations against Russia and pooh-poohed Obama’s plans to sanction Moscow, saying on Wednesday at his Florida estate when asked about it: “I think we ought to get on with our lives.”

But senior lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have called for a congressional probe into Russia’s actions.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a onetime rival of Trump for the presidential nomination, told CNN earlier this week that his colleagues and the president-elect were at odds over who was to blame for the hack.

“There are 100 United States senators. … I would say that 99 percent of us believe that the Russians did this, and we’re going to do something about it,” Graham said.

Obama said Congress would receive a report in the coming days about Russia’s cybermeddling.

Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst since the end of the Cold War, and Obama had previously imposed sanctions over Russia’s interventions in Syria and Ukraine.

Prior to November’s election, the White House warned Russia via diplomatic channels to stop its cybermeddling, according to The Washington Post. Obama also spoke with Putin at a G-20 summit in China earlier this year.

And about a week before the election, Washington sent a message to Moscow using a special crisis communication channel for the first time, asking it to stop targeting state voter registration and election systems.

Moscow apparently complied, according to U.S. officials.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has been quoted as saying that Moscow will respond to any “hostile steps” from Washington.