Germany frees suspect in Christmas market massacre as Italian police probe for killer’s support network

German police Thursday freed a Tunisian man initially believed to be an accomplice in the Christmas market attack, as details emerged of how security services underestimated the threat posed by suspected jihadi killer Anis Amri.

Before plowing a truck into the Christmas market killing 12 people, the 24-year-old Amri had reportedly sent a selfie and a chilling text message reading: “My brother, all is well, according to God’s will. I am now in a car, pray for me my brother, pray for me.”

Investigators had thought the recipient of these messages was a 40-year-old compatriot of Amri’s and arrested him in Berlin on Wednesday.

But a spokeswoman for the federal prosecution service, which handles terrorism cases, admitted on Thursday that the man detained was “not the suspected contact of Anis Amri.”

“He has therefore been released from detention,” Frauke Koehler told reporters, pledging that “the investigation into further accomplices or possible people who knew … will continue at full speed.

She also said that authorities considered authentic a video message released last Friday, in which Amri is seen swearing allegiance to the head of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Koehler said the pistol Amri used to fire at an Italian police officer before he himself was shot dead in Milan last Friday had the same .22 caliber as the bullet fired inside the truck cab.

Ballistic experts were still checking whether Amri used the same handgun in Milan and in Berlin, where he is thought to have shot dead the registered Polish driver of the truck, Lukasz Urban.

The spokeswoman added that the exact cause or time of death of Urban, who is due to be buried in Poland Friday, still could not be determined, but that he was killed “shortly before” the market attack.

The autopsy report was expected in early January, Koehler said, while denying media reports that his corpse bore stab wounds.

Koehler confirmed that the 40-ton truck came to a rest after 70 to 80 meters (230-260 feet) thanks to its automatic braking system that activates when impacts are detected, likely “preventing even worse consequences.”

The Berlin bloodshed, Germany’s worst jihadi attack, has cast a harsh spotlight on security services who had long monitored rejected asylum seeker and radical Islamist Amri.

Counterterrorism officials had a detailed file on Amri, knew he was tightly linked to Germany’s radical Islamist network and had looked up instructions online on how to build pipe bombs, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The latest version of their file on Amri, which included information on his eight different identities, was updated on Dec. 14 — just five days before the Berlin attack.

He had been a regular guest at a religious school in a Dortmund apartment run by a notorious radical known as Boban S. that was believed to be a recruitment ground for jihadis.

Nevertheless, on an eight-point scale assessing an individual’s potential danger, with “one” the highest threat, counterterrorism experts rated him a “five” — meaning they considered an attack possible but unlikely.

Shortly after the rampage, authorities admitted they had been watching Amri, suspecting he may have been plotting an attack.

But surveillance was dropped in September, as police thought he was primarily active as a small-time drug dealer.

Meanwhile in Italy — where Amri first arrived in Europe as a refugee in 2011, served jail time for arson, and died last week — authorities have also been searching for a possible support network.

But so far, said Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, “the investigation has not revealed any particular networks that Amri would have had in Italy.

Italian police have searched three houses in and around Rome, where the man suspected of killing 12 people last week at a Christmas market in Berlin may have spent time, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Amri, a Tunisian, first arrived in Europe by boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011, and was shot dead by police in Milan four days after the Dec. 19 attack in Berlin.

The searches focused in the capital and nearby Aprilia, where he was thought to have stayed after leaving a detention center in Sicily in 2015, the source said. Police are investigating whether he was seeking to stay in Italy or trying to reach another country.

On Thursday, during an end-year news conference, Prime Minister Gentiloni said Amri was probably radicalized after arriving in Europe in 2011, but added that the government had no evidence Amri had “particular networks” in Italy.

“Five years ago he was not a jihadist. … In desperation, in isolation, in alienation, he found the conviction to follow the path of radicalization,” Italy’s anti-terrorism chief, Franco Roberti, was also quoted as saying in an interview with la Repubblica newspaper on Thursday.

Roberti said lone-wolf attackers like Amri needed the help of small-scale criminal networks, such as those in Italy and Spain, for logistical support including acquiring false documents.

“From this point of view, Italy and Spain are the cradles,” Roberti said.

Amri’s undetected passage to Italy, via France, from Germany after the attack, has prompted euroskeptic parties to call for the reintroduction of border controls that were removed by the continent’s open-border Schengen pact.

Italy tried to deport him to Tunisia after he completed a four-year jail term for attempting to set fire to a building, but Tunisian authorities refused to take him, so he was released from the center.