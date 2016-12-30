Parties prep candidates for next Lower House election

A total of 931 people are preparing to run in the next election for the House of Representatives, the Diet’s lower chamber, a survey showed Thursday.

They will vie for 295 seats in single-seat constituencies and 180 proportional representation seats.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will field 298 candidates, mostly incumbents who won the latest Lower House election in December 2014. Candidates for all but three electoral districts have already been chosen.

The major opposition Democratic Party plans to field 220 candidates, 218 of whom will compete in single-seat constituencies. The figure is still short of the party’s target of fielding at least 238 — enough to win a majority in the Lower House.

Of the DP’s candidates in single-seat constituencies, 196 will directly compete with candidates from another opposition force, the Japanese Communist Party.

Both parties will need to adjust and unify their candidates if they want to avoid losing to the LDP.

The number of seats for single-seat constituencies and that of proportional representation seats is set to fall to 289 and 176, respectively, in accordance with Lower House electoral system reforms passed in May.

But an election under the current system is possible if work to revise electoral districts based on the law is not completed, government officials said. The term of office for the current Lower House members expires in December 2018.

DP leader Renho, a member of the Upper House, has indicated that she plans to run in the next Lower House election, but she has not decided on an electoral district.

The JCP has chosen candidates for 261 electoral districts and plans to increase the number later.

Nippon Ishin no Kai, the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party are planning to field 45, 10 and eight electoral-district candidates, respectively.