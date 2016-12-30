Niigata town ravaged by wind-driven inferno faces challenge to clean up, rebuild

A week after a massive fire hit the main area of the city of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, local authorities are grappling with such problems as debris removal, support for affected people and businesses, and the reconstruction of the afflicted district.

In the fire, the worst in the country in the past 20 years, excluding those resulting from natural disasters, damaged 144 buildings and affected 224 people.

According to the headquarters set up by the city government to respond to the conflagration, the blaze started at a Chinese restaurant near Itoigawa Station of West Japan Railway Co. at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Fanned by strong southerly winds, the blaze, which is believed to have started as an empty pan that was being heated at the restaurant caught fire, burned a total of about 40,000 sq. meters, including a shopping area, and injured 16 people.

Debris on privately held sites has yet to be removed as the disposal costs have to be borne by their owners, in principle. The city has decided to have them bear up to 20 percent of the costs and cover the rest with subsidies.

The municipal government plans to remove debris from specific sites in one go after obtaining consent from the owners of the affected properties.

Takayoshi Kijima, a 34-year-old owner of a construction business, whose house that doubled as an office, was reduced to ashes, said he is digging at the site for keepsakes. He suggested that he does not want the city to make haste in the debris removal work.

The city believes it has acquired consent from 70 percent of affected people. But it is expected to take a while to remove the debris as some victims say that they are being asked to pay too much.

The fire is not covered by the country’s law on supporting natural disaster victims as it was caused by negligence. Under the law, up to ¥1 million is supplied to a household whose house was damaged by a natural disaster and up to ¥2 million to a household to help it repair the damaged house or build a new home.

The city and prefectural governments have urged the central government to set up a financial assistance system for victims of fires occurring for reasons other than natural disasters.

The support of the affected local residents is needed in order to reconstruct the damaged area.

The fire spread partly because roads are narrow and many wooden houses are crammed in the area.

Once discussions start on measures to rebuild the area, such as widening the roads, the victims will have to wait until the talks end before they begin to rebuild their homes.

Itoigawa Mayor Toru Yoneda vowed to create a “fire-resistant” community.