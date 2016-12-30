Niigata fire victims to get up to ¥3 million in government aid

Disaster management minister Jun Matsumoto said Friday the government will provide up to ¥3 million to each household affected by a massive fire last week in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture.

“We will make all-out efforts so (the affected people) can get their lives back in order as soon as possible,” Matsumoto told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s committee on natural disasters.

The aid will be provided based on a law aimed at helping people affected by natural disasters to return to normal life.

The government decided to provide the aid partly because the blaze inflicted damage on a wide area due to strong winds, Matsumoto said.

“I appreciate (that the government) has directed reconstruction in a swift manner,” Itoigawa Mayor Toru Yoneda, who attended the meeting, told reporters.

The Dec. 22 fire burned a total of 144 houses across 40,000 square meters of the city.

Police believe the blaze started at a ramen restaurant, whose owner said he had left a stove burner unattended.

Families whose homes were completely destroyed will receive a maximum of ¥3 million to build new homes, while those with partly burned homes will receive up to ¥2.5 million.

The law, aimed at helping people recover after natural disasters, was enacted in 1998 in the wake of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake that killed 6,434 people.

The law was applied to the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and a series of strong earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture in April.

Tadahiko Ito, a senior vice environment minister, said the government will cover 90 percent of the costs to remove fire debris, on par with policy following natural disasters.

The fire, the worst in the country in the past 20 years — excluding those resulting from natural disasters — affected 224 people.

The municipal government plans to remove debris from specific sites in one go after obtaining consent from the owners of the affected properties.

Takayoshi Kijima, a 34-year-old owner of a construction business, lost his house — which doubled as an office — in the blaze. He said he is digging at the site to look for keepsakes, adding that he does not want the city to move too quickly in the debris removal work.

The city believes it has acquired consent from 70 percent of affected people. But it is expected to take more time to remove the debris as some victims say that they are being asked to pay too much.

The fire spread partly because the area had wooden houses crammed together with narrow roads in between.

Discussions have yet to start on measures to rebuild the area, including possible changes like widening roads. Victims will have to wait until the talks end before they start to rebuild.

Yoneda vowed to create a “fire-resistant” community.