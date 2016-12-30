French police believe Chilean man who returned home was last to see missing Japanese student

French police have found that a key witness in the case of a missing 21-year-old Japanese university student in Besancon is a Chilean man, who has returned to his country, a French newspaper reported Thursday.

Another newspaper said a woman resembling the student, Narumi Kurosaki, was spotted in another city days after she was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 at a restaurant near Besancon before her disappearance.

The police have been trying to discover the female student’s whereabouts as well as the man with whom she was last seen at the restaurant. The man, in his 20s, left for Chile after traveling to Geneva and Madrid, the French daily Le Parisien said in its online edition.

The police suspect foul play, possibly kidnapping or captivity, in the disappearance of Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to Le Parisien, the Chilean man dined with Kurosaki on Dec. at the restaurant in Ornans about 20 km from Besancon. The pair then headed around midnight to a dormitory at the University of Franche-Comte, where she was studying.

L’Est Republicain, a newspaper based in Besancon, meanwhile, has reported that a woman with features similar to Kurosaki was spotted in Verdun, about 200 km north of Besancon. Investigators are trying to verify the eyewitness report.

Kurosaki could not be reached on her cell phone after she went missing and her credit card has also been suspended, according to the authorities and sources.

Local authorities and other sources said Kurosaki began attending the university in eastern France in September to study language.

Although her body has not been found, police have concluded she was killed after studying CCTV footage, checking her phone records and speaking to witnesses who reported screams at her university residence.

“Judicial police have identified the girl seen in Verdun. It’s not Narumi,” a police source told AFP, asking to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.