City in Nagano hopes for lasting benefits after ‘Sanada Maru’ TV series ends

The city of Ueda in Nagano Prefecture has attracted many tourists thanks to the popular “Sanada Maru” television drama series about a samurai warlord clan connected to the city.

Now that NHK’s year-long taiga historical drama series has ended, the city is trying to make the positive effects long-lasting.

“Sanada Maru” featured Sanada Yukimura, a legendary commander who fought against Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate launched in Edo, the former name of Tokyo, in the early 17th century.

“Ueda has become better known across the country,” an official of the tourism division at the Ueda Municipal Government said. But concerns over an expected decrease in visitors are growing as the television drama series ended earlier this month.

Ueda Castle, whose original version was built by Yukimura’s father, gained popularity among tourists.

The number of visitors to the museum near the castle featured in the “Sanada Maru” series reached some 960,000 over the past year, nearly double its target of 500,000.

“People on the streets have increased to levels unseen in recent years, mainly on weekends and during vacation periods,” said Masayoshi Chino, 48, a local shopping street leader.

There may be a lesson that can be learned from Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, where another NHK taiga drama series was set years ago.

“The number of visitors is bound to fall after a taiga drama series ends,” said an official of the tourism division of the Aizuwakamatsu Municipal Government. “But the pace of the decline here went beyond what we could forecast.”

Aizuwakamatsu was featured in the 2013 series “Yae no Sakura” as the birthplace of the main character, Yae Niijima, dubbed a Joan of Arc of the late Edo period in the 19th century.

In 2013, the number of visitors to the city increased by 1 million from the previous year to 3,959,000. But the figure fell to 2,895,000 in 2014. Even though it grew to 3,046,000 the following year, the level stays far lower than in 2013.

Braced for a likely decline in the number of visitors, Ueda’s local government plans to hold an exhibition featuring the Sanada clan at the “Sanada Maru” museum building, which will be kept after the shutdown of the museum in January.

The exhibition, expected to run from April until November, will include a section that allows visitors to see what Ueda Castle was like 400 years ago using virtual reality technology.

“I hope tourists who came to Ueda due to ‘Sanada Maru’ will be repeat visitors,” Chino said.