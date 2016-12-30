Holiday hit: Japan sees surge in crab prices amid drop in imports

Prices of crab, a delicacy for Japanese, especially in the year-end and New Year period, are surging on the back of a sharp fall in imports, including from Russia and Alaska.

Wholesale prices are some 30 to 50 percent higher than the year-before levels. Imports account for most of the crab in distribution in Japan.

Imports of red king crab, a popular species, totaled about 4,270 tons in January-November this year, less than half the record annual amount, in 2012. “This year’s red king crab imports could be on par with the level in 2015, which was the lowest in recent years,” said an official of a major fisheries company.

Imports of snow crab, another popular species, have also been falling recently, industry officials said.

Crab from Russia has been decreasing because the country started to tighten regulations on poaching and illegal exports about two years ago. Before the introduction of the stricter rules, more than 50 percent of Russian crab distributed in Japan was poached, according to the fisheries company official.

Ports in Hokkaido that used to be busy handling crab from Russia are now quiet.

Japan-bound exports of both red king and snow crab from Alaska this year have so far been down about 40 percent from the previous year reflecting a drop in catches.

“Although crab stocks in Alaska are not poor at present, catches are reduced this year to ensure sustainable use of resources in the future,” said an official of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

Reflecting the decreases in imports from Russia and Alaska, frozen red king crab is priced at ¥5,000-¥7,000 per kilogram at the Tsukiji wholesale fish market in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward, up about 50 percent from the levels a year earlier. Wholesale prices of frozen snow crab are around ¥2,500-¥3,000, up about 30 percent.

They are selling for more than ¥10,000 per pack at some department stores in the capital.

Prices of crab are expected to remain high for the time being also because they are increasingly popular as return gifts under the country’s furusato nozei system, in which people make donations to municipalities and prefectures of their choice, and in exchange qualify for tax breaks and get some items or services from the recipient local governments, industry sources said.

Normally, discount sales for crab start soon after the turn of the year. This time, however, such sales could be scarce, the sources said.