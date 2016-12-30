Year-end trading sees dollar hang onto ¥117 line in Tokyo

The dollar cut its early losses and rose above ¥117 in Tokyo trading on Friday, the final market day of the year.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥117.08-09, up from ¥116.36-37 the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0506-0508, up from $1.0451-0452, and at ¥123.05-05, up from ¥121.62-63.

After moving around ¥116.50 early, the dollar plunged close to ¥116 as the euro’s surge against the U.S. currency triggered yen purchases vis-a-vis the greenback.

“Massive euro buying, for unknown reasons, caused the volatile exchange rate moves amid year-end thin trading,” a major Japan bank official said.

The dollar rose above ¥116.40 around noon thanks to buying on dips, and broke the ¥116.80-line in the afternoon as the Nikkei average bounced back.

The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the Nikkei stalled toward the stock market’s closing.

But after a wave of selling subsided, the dollar rose above ¥117 on position-adjustment buying from European investors, market sources said.