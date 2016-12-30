Beijing fires four of five police officers involved in alleged brutality case

Four of the five police officers involved in the high-profile death of a man being held in their custody have been fired, Beijing police said Thursday, following a public outcry against city prosecutors’ move to drop charges against them.

The municipal Public Security Bureau said on its official microblog that four officers, including a deputy branch chief, were dismissed from their positions, while the remaining officer was transferred to a non-law enforcement post.

Last week’s decision by Beijing prosecutors to drop charges against the officers for the death of Lei Yang, a 29-year-old environmentalist, sparked outrage among the country’s burgeoning middle class, thousands of whom signed online petitions to protest the move.

In bringing the case initially, prosecutors said police acted “improperly” during Lei’s arrest in May. When they dropped the case last week, the prosecutors said the five officers used excessive force and tried to cover up Lei’s death but their actions did not merit prosecution under Chinese law.

The Global Times, published by the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, has cited the family’s lawyer as saying they would drop their case against the officers involved and take an undisclosed amount in compensation.

Lei was arrested in a massage parlor as part of a police operation against prostitution and died hours later after choking on his own vomit.

The case sparked a public outcry earlier this year when Lei’s wife cast doubt on the results of a police investigation into her husband’s death, with hundreds of comments on social media lambasting the lack of oversight and transparency in Chinese law enforcement.

The U.N. Committee Against Torture last December expressed its concerns about the mistreatment of detainees in China’s police stations and prisons, claiming “the practice of torture and ill-treatment is still deeply entrenched in the criminal justice system.”