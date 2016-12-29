Virginia search turns up woman, 71, great-granddaughter missing for days on road trip

A New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were found alive in Virginia on Wednesday, days after their disappearance during a holiday road trip prompted a multi-state search, authorities said.

Barbara and La’Myra Briley were found inside their vehicle on private property in Dinwiddie County, south of Richmond, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement. They were parked on private property at least a mile from a road, the statement said.

Barbara Briley, 71, was flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment, according to the statement, which didn’t give further details about her condition. La’Myra was alert and appeared unharmed but was transported for medical evaluation.

The statement said the Brileys were found thanks to the property owner, but it gave no further details.

A relative of Briley’s reached by The Associated Press declined comment.

The hospital didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The two left New Jersey on Christmas Eve to visit relatives in North Carolina, but never arrived. They had last been seen Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, about 30 miles north of Richmond.

Family members have said Barbara Briley was a former driver for New Jersey Transit and had made the long trip numerous times. They also said she didn’t have any known medical issues.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows Barbara Briley walking inside around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. She exits and re-enters before eventually pulling away just after 6 p.m., authorities said.

Gas station clerk Joanna Strange told local media that Briley came inside to say she was lost, and that she helped her with her GPS before Briley went on her way.

Lt. Travis Nutter of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video, said nothing in the footage indicated any kind of suspicious activity at the gas station.

“That video is the last anybody saw of her, and what happened after that we truly don’t know,” he said.

State troopers had searched in the Ruther Glen area and then re-centered their efforts along the Interstate 85 corridor from south of Richmond to the North Carolina line, state police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick said. They used a helicopter and hunted for signs of guard rail damage or other evidence that a car may have run off the road, he said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted in the search.

Authorities say the two were on their way to Anson County in North Carolina to visit relatives.

Family members repeatedly tried to reach her by cellphone and tried retracing the route they believe she was traveling.

Officers spent much of Monday searching the Ruther Glen area and then shifted their efforts to an area south of Richmond. Authorities learned that Briley’s cellphone, which had been turned off, turned back on for a very short period of time early Tuesday morning and “pinged,” or connected with, a tower near the city of Petersburg before it shut back off, according to Nutter. They weren’t able to triangulate her location but began searching the general area, he said. There had been no further activity from Briley’s phone since then, he said.