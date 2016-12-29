Trump trumpets 8,000 Sprint, OneWeb jobs

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications group Sprint Corp. and a U.S. satellite company OneWeb will be bringing 8,000 jobs to the United States, celebrating the moves as a result of optimism associated with his election.

It was unclear how the 8,000 jobs are related to a $50 billion investment announced in December by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., which is associated with both companies. SoftBank’s head, billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, said at the time his investment would create 50,000 jobs.

“I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries,” Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people. So that’s very exciting,” he added.

OneWeb Ltd on Dec. 19 announced it had raised $1.2 billion and planned to use the funds to build a plant in Florida to produce low-cost satellites, creating almost 3,000 jobs over four years.

Sprint is 82 percent owned by SoftBank and SoftBank has agreed to invest $1 billion in OneWeb.

Sprint did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the jobs mentioned by Trump. Sprint shares ticked down about 0.3 percent in after-hours trading.

Since winning election last month, Trump has become personally involved in a series of company issues, including intervening to curb the number of jobs being sent to Mexico by United Technologies Corp’s Carrier unit.

A wealthy New York businessman, Trump pledged during his White House campaign to do more to protect workers’ interests.

During his campaign, Trump singled out numerous companies for criticism, including Ford Motor Co., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., H&R Block Inc., Mondelez International Inc. and Starbucks Corp.

Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Two preachers who teach that God will make the faithful rich are meanwhile among the religious leaders chosen to offer prayers at President-elect Trump’s swearing-in, the inaugural committee said Wednesday.

Prosperity gospel preachers Paula White, a friend of Trump’s, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, whose Detroit church hosted the Republican in September, will be among six faith leaders selected to participate in the Jan. 20 inauguration. It will be the first time preachers who spread the prosperity gospel will be included in the ceremony.

While the faith movement is widely popular, many Christians consider it heretical. Ministers in the tradition often hold up their own wealth as evidence their teachings work. Trump had campaigned in part on his record as a wealthy real estate developer and businessman.

The Senate Finance Committee had investigated White and five other prosperity preachers over their spending, but the inquiry ended in 2011 with no penalty for the televangelists. White said in a statement that she will pray to God at the inaugural “that He would richly bless our extraordinary home, the United States of America.”

Anthony Pinn, a Rice University religious studies professor, described the prosperity gospel “as a way to religiously rationalize material acquisition.” He said participating in the inaugural gives the preachers a new kind of prominence.

“You’ve got millions of people who will see them perform,” Pinn said. “There’s a tremendous amount of benefit that goes along with that.”

The four other religious leaders included in the inaugural are the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the evangelist Billy Graham; Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, an evangelical group; and the Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which conducts education about the Holocaust and speaks out against anti-Semitism and bias.

The Wiesenthal Center had previously criticized Trump, accusing him of casting suspicion on all Muslims in his remarks on terrorism. Hier said in a phone interview Wednesday that while he would continue to speak out against bigotry, he supports Trump’s approach to Israel. “I’m not in the camp of those who say we are now into the dark ages. I think the opposite — that America’s best years are ahead of it,” Hier said.

Graham, who rallied Christian voters around the country this year over the issue of appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court, has credited God for Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton. Rodriguez, who had criticized Trump for his promises to deport millions of people in the country illegally, said Wednesday, “I have enjoyed getting to know President-elect Trump and his team.” Rodriguez called participating in the inaugural “a patriotic honor” and “a sacred duty.”

Dolan said in a statement he will be reading from Scripture at the inaugural and will ask God to “inspire and guide our new president.”

Incoming U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wants to meet Trump “as soon as possible” and is “determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the new U.S. administration.”

Guterres, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of last month, said he hoped for a similar outcome with the American president-elect.

The former Portuguese prime minister takes over from Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1 amid ongoing bloodshed in Syria and questions over the U.S. role in the world under a Trump presidency.

“I had an excellent working meeting with President Putin and I hope this will also be the case with Donald Trump,” he told Portuguese television channel SIC in an interview Wednesday.

“It is certainly in my interest to visit him as soon as possible,” he said. “The United States is not only the main donor of the United Nations but a fundamental element in its actions.”

Trump on Friday said Washington’s policies at the U.N. will be different after he takes office.

“As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th,” he said on Twitter, referring to the date of his inauguration.

The tweet came after the United States refrained from vetoing the adoption of a Security Council measure calling on Israel — its closest Middle East ally — to halt settlement activities in Palestinian territory.

Guterres said he was “determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the future American administration.”

Trump has not hidden his skepticism about the fight against global warming but has modified that position since his Nov. 8 election win saying he may support global accords on climate change, and that he had “an open mind.”

Asked about this, Guterres said the “new (U.S.) government will certainly adopt a different position” than that of Barack Obama’s administration.