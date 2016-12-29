Government may require ‘minpaku’ operators to provide prior notice to municipalities

The government may require providers of minpaku paid accommodations in private homes to give prior notification to local governments, amid the increasing popularity of such lodgings among foreign tourists, an outline of a bill planned for submission next year showed Wednesday.

The outline also calls for owners to be more involved in handling possible complaints from neighborings, such as over noise and garbage.

Providers would be able to rent their homes or apartments after notifying local governments, rather than requiring permission as at present, and would not need to secure as much floor space for guests as previously proposed.

The outline is aimed at addressing the shortage of hotels and inns in Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

According to the outline, accommodations could be provided for up to 180 days per year, but that could be restricted by local government ordinance. The government had previously not allowed such accommodations to be offered in exclusively residential areas, in principle.