Tokyo stocks tumble on Wall Street fall, yen’s rise

Stocks plunged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, weighed down by a Wall Street sell-off overnight and the yen’s advance against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average dropped 256.58 points, or 1.32 percent, to close at 19,145.14. On Wednesday, the key market gauge shed 1.34 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 18.41 points, or 1.20 percent, at 1,518.39, after rising 0.58 point the previous day.

Tokyo stocks met with heavy selling from the outset of Thursday’s trading, after U.S. equities fell sharply on profit-taking, forcing the Dow Jones industrial average to give up more than 100 points on the New York Stock Exchange.

The dollar’s drop below ¥117 on a U.S. interest rate downturn also fueled selling of Tokyo stocks, brokers said.

The market accelerated its downswing in the afternoon, with the Nikkei average briefly losing more than 300 points in line with the yen’s further strengthening against the dollar.

The fallback in U.S. shares came as “a sense of caution about high prices spread in the market,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election in November, stocks have steadily advanced along with the dollar on hopes for the incoming Trump administration’s economic and fiscal measures.

The bull market induced profit-taking activities in both Japanese and U.S. markets, a major securities firm official observed.

Meanwhile, a bank-affiliated securities firm official pointed out that rosy investor sentiment has shown a sign of change.

“But Thursday’s sell-off can be attributed to moves to consolidate the Tokyo market’s downside, at 19,000 in terms of the Nikkei average,” Toyo’s Hiwada said.

If the Nikkei ends above the threshold on Friday, the final trading day of 2016, further advance can be expected, he forecast.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,571 to 342 on the TSE’s first section, while 90 issues were unchanged.

Volume swelled to about 2.25 billion shares, from Wednesday’s about 1.31 billion shares.

The higher yen took a toll on export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Fuji Heavy and Mazda, camera maker Canon, industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc and electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine and brokerage firm Nomura, met with selling after their U.S. peers went down in New York on Wednesday.

Toshiba dived 16.98 percent on heightened worries about the electronics maker’s massive losses from the U.S. nuclear business.

Also on the minus side were clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo, optical equipment manufacturer Olympus and realtor Mitsui Fudosan were buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished down 360 points at 19,070.