Dollar falls below ¥116.50 in Tokyo

The dollar dropped below ¥116.50 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, pressured by a plunge in Tokyo stocks as well as overnight falls in U.S. share prices and long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥116.36-37, down from ¥117.50-51 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0451-0452, down from $1.0466-0466, and at ¥121.62-63, down from ¥122.98-99.

After moving above ¥117 in overseas trading overnight, the dollar slipped through ¥116.90 in early Tokyo trading due to position-adjustment selling.

Although the dollar briefly rose back above ¥117.10 on buying on dips, the U.S. currency met with resumed selling in line with a tumble in the Tokyo stock market.

As the Nikkei stock average extended losses in the afternoon, the dollar sank below ¥117.50.

“Investors who had built up dollar-long positions on the back of hopes for economic stimulus measures by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump moved to lock in profits amid thin trading,” a trust bank official said.

After the stock market’s closing, the dollar lost further ground, to levels below ¥116.30, as European players’ selling to adjust positions triggered stop-loss selling, market sources said.

Unless fresh buying incentives are provided, the U.S. currency may break the ¥116 line on position-adjustment selling, an official at another trust bank said.

But the dollar’s rising trend cannot be reversed as long as investors pin hopes on Trump policies and further U.S. interest rate hikes, a Japanese bank official said.