Chinese middle class in uproar over alleged police brutality

The relatives of a Chinese man who died in a high-profile case involving alleged police brutality have decided not to sue, citing immense pressure, their lawyer said Thursday.

The move comes despite thousands of middle-class Chinese signing online petitions to protest the dropping of charges against five police officers in a rare but concerted display of white-collar outrage with Beijing.

The signatories of at least two online petitions organized through university alumni networks were infuriated over the decision by Beijing prosecutors last Friday to drop the charges against the five over the death of Lei Yang, a 29-year old graduate of the prestigious Renmin University, who was taken into police custody in May. The five officers were previously accused by investigators of using improper force and covering up Lei’s death.

The outcry over the authorities’ handling of Lei’s death is the latest manifestation of simmering urban discontent in China, where Communist Party leaders are facing higher expectations — and increasing questions — from the expanding middle class over hot-button issues ranging from environmental pollution to unfairness in the judiciary.

“When something occurs in society that is so dark, so impossible to accept, then it’s like an inner fire in our bones that’s been sparked,” said Yu Li, a signatory who works in the IT sector in Beijing.

Lei’s family had planned to sue the five men directly if the decision to drop charges was upheld by higher authorities. By Wednesday night, however, they had chosen to drop further legal action, their lawyer, Chen Youxi, said Thursday.

Chen cited the family as saying, “Due to our own reasons, the pressure is too great, the effort involved in a long litigation will be more than we can bear.”

As news of the decision spread, supporters from various university alumni circles said the signature drive for the petitions should continue, with one group saying they refused to accept that the case was over and would continue protesting.

The organizers of the petitions said they did not wish to take the protest to the street for fear of swift government retribution.

The case has threatened to erode the legitimacy of the party among an influential social segment that is already impatient with years of social woes, including food-safety scandals and widespread corruption.

The petitions, which are seeking a “correction” of the decision to not prosecute the officers, have gathered more than 2,400 signatories of former students of Renmin and some of China’s other top universities.

As the online campaign spiraled this week, authorities scrambled to squelch discussion. Censors blocked all searches on China’s popular microblog site, Weibo, for “Lei Yang case” while propaganda authorities distributed notices against carrying the story in news outlets.

Commentators say the Lei case has attracted nationwide attention precisely because of his white-collar background as an environmentalist with a state-affiliated think tank.

Zhang Wen, a well-known liberal social commentator, said China has often had cases of social justice that involved farmers or migrant workers clashing with local authorities, “but because of their class status, their cases do not mobilize this mass opposition or create awareness.”