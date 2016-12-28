Dr. Kent Brantly, who was infected with Ebola in Liberia, poses for a photo Dec. 19 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he said some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago. | RODGER MALLISON / STAR-TELEGRAM VIA AP

Texas doctor who survived Ebola in Liberia returned quietly back to practice

FT. WORTH, TEXAS – A doctor who survived Ebola after contracting the virus while treating patients in Liberia has quietly returned to practicing medicine in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (bit.ly/2iApPbH ) reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he says some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago.

The 35-year-old was a JPS resident before heading to Africa.

Brantly said his health is fine and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he’s tried to preach most is “choosing compassion over fear.”

Dr. Kent Brantly, who was infected with Ebola in Liberia, poses for a photo Dec. 19 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he said some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago. | RODGER MALLISON / STAR-TELEGRAM VIA AP

