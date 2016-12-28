Trump names company lawyer as international negotiator

Donald Trump has designated his company’s chief lawyer as a top international negotiator, the U.S. president-elect’s transition team announced Tuesday.

Jason Greenblatt, the executive vice president and chief legal officer for the Trump Organization — which oversees the Republican’s business empire — will serve as special representative for international negotiations, the team said in a statement.

The statement did not offer precise details on the duties of the position, but on Friday CNN cited an unidentified source who said Greenblatt’s portfolio would include the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Cuban relations and trade agreements.

Greenblatt advised Trump on the Arab-Israeli conflict during the campaign, according to the statement.

The president-elect said Greenblatt had negotiated “substantial, complex” transactions on Trump’s behalf and was well suited to the new position that will include “assisting on international negotiations of all types, and trade deals around the world.”

Greenblatt worked in private legal practice before joining the Trump Organization, according to the statement, and had taught a course on real estate at New York’s Yeshiva University.

Trump has faced mounting concern over the conflicts of interest his business empire appears likely to create once he takes office next month, although few company executives number among Trump’s administration picks.

Trump also appointed an experienced hand from the George W. Bush era to his national security circle. Thomas Bossert will become an assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism.

Trump’s transition team said Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism and cybersecurity, and coordinate the Cabinet’s process for making and executing policy in those areas.

The position notably “is being elevated and restored to its independent status alongside the national security adviser,” a statement said. Policymakers have long debated whether such national security jobs should operate independently from the White House.

Bossert will work closely with Trump’s pick for national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Bossert is currently president of the risk management consulting firm CDS Consulting. He previously served as deputy assistant to the president for homeland security under Bush.

Trump’s West Wing is shaping up to have multiple power centers. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Steve Bannon will work as “equal partners,” according to Trump, and counselor Kellyanne Conway is also expected to have autonomy. Trump’s influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will also have a direct line to the president.

Trump has long stoked rivalries among his staff in business and during his presidential campaign. But doing so in the White House could sow confusion and slow decision-making.

Meanwhile, Trump’s plan to dissolve his charitable foundation before he takes office to eliminate any conflicts of interest appears to be harder than he thought.

The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday that Trump cannot move ahead with his decision to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the president-elect personally benefited from its spending.

The foundation’s inner workings have been the subject of investigation for months and could remain a thorny issue for Trump’s incoming administration. Democrats have said they are ready to raise any legal or ethical issues from Trump’s global business empire during his presidency.

Trump’s charity has admitted that it violated IRS regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.

The admissions by the Donald J. Trump Foundation were in a 2015 tax filing made public after a presidential election in which it was revealed that Trump has used the charity to settle lawsuits, make a $25,000 political contribution and purchase items like a painting of himself that was displayed at one of his properties.

In the tax filing, the foundation acknowledged it used money or assets in violation of the regulations not only during 2015, but in prior years. But the tax filing doesn’t provide details on the violations.